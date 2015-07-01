After Supporting Inclusion Of Transgender Girls, Girl Scouts Crowdfunding Campaign Exceeds $250K

The Girl Scouts of Western Washington accepted a $100,000 donation, but later learned it came with a stipulation: the money could not be used to support transgender girls. The Girl Scouts gave the money back. To show its support for all girls and to make up the difference–the organization reports that $100,000 is nearly one-third of its yearly financial assistance program–Girl Scouts of Western Washington launched an IndieGogo campaign Monday to raise back the money lost in the deal.

By Tuesday, the #ForEVERYGirl campaign had raised two-and-a-half-times its goal with $250,000 and counting from 5,000 donors (and nearly a month left to go on the IndieGogo clock). In an update to the campaign on Tuesday night, Girl Scouts said it could now help at least 1,000 girls with the money. On Wednesday, the organization was receiving enthusiastic messages of support from all over the U.S. as well as the UK, Australia and Canada.

In a blog post from May, Girl Scouts of the USA said any girl living “culturally as a girl” was welcome to participate in the scouts program.

“It’s all about inclusion. When you get right down to it, what every parent wants for their child is for them to be able to be accepted and have a sense of belonging and just be able to explore what they’re interested in,” Girl Scouts of Western Washington CEO Megan Ferland tells Fast Company. “Whether it’s a week in the woods at camp, or in a science program, or selling cookies and learning business skills. That’s what it’s about. Every girl should have that chance.”