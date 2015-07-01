Samsung And The Royal Shakespeare Company Break Down The Bard In A New App

The glories of William Shakespeare can seem somewhat inaccessible, especially to young students, unless they are blessed with an excellent teacher.

Re:Shakespeare, new app from Samsung Electronics UK and the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), is hoping to change that by marrying talent and popular culture with technology to “reimagine” Shakespeare for a new generation.

The Android app is introduced by RSC ambassador (and former Dr Who), David Tennant and features the actress Tamsin Greig, beatboxer Shlomo, rapper and poet Akala, and theater director, Iqbal Khan as well as RSC voice coaches.





It aims to foster three kinds of learning, categorizing them as “Play,” “Practice,” and “Perform.” Samsung says it hopes to build on young students’ love of technology to help them have a “new experience” of Shakespeare’s work.

It focuses on the play Much Ado About Nothing but also includes links and quotes from 19 other Shakespeare plays. The celebrity coaches break up some of the Bard’s more impenetrable scenes and turn them into fun, interactive, lyrical challenges. Users can also mix beatboxing by Shlomo with Shakespeare to create their own music videos.





Additionally, they can “perform” on a virtual stage, thanks to a 360-degree immersive video, shot on the Royal Shakespeare Theater stage in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Re:Shakespeare, which is available free on Google Play, was produced by agency Cheil UK and is aimed at the 3 million British pupils who tackle Shakespeare each year. Shakespeare is the only writer whose works must be studied by all children between the ages of 11 and 18 in the U.K. Alongside this, there are an estimated 64 million students studying his work each year globally. So there could be much ado about this app (sorry).