You May Not Have Noticed Facebook’s New Logo

Spot anything different about Facebook’s logo this morning? Possibly not, if all you saw was the iconic “f” favicon when you logged on.

The social network just unveiled a rounder, trimmed-down version of its logo. The most obvious tweak is that the former double-story “a” is now a single-story “a.”

Designed by Facebook’s in-house team and Process Type Foundry’s Eric Olson, the new logo softens the curves of its letters and adds a bit more white space between them. It certainly looks different, but it’s not a stark departure from the previous logo, which Facebook has sported for the past 10 years. The new incarnation does, however, speak to the larger shift to mobile that Facebook and other companies have undergone in the past decade. Siegel+Gale CCO Howard Belk told the Wall Street Journal that the logo change is more smartphone-friendly and easier to read on mobile screens.

In a statement obtained by Brand New, Facebook creative director Josh Higgins explained the impetus behind the facelift:

When Facebook’s logo was first created in 2005, the company was just getting started and we wanted the logo to feel grown up and to be taken seriously. Now that we are established, we set out to modernize the logo to make it feel more friendly and approachable. While we explored many directions, ultimately we decided that we only needed an update, and not a full redesign. We worked with Eric Olson–whose typeface Klavika was used in the original logo–and developed a custom typeface to reflect where we are now and where we are headed.

[via Brand New]