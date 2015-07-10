These Creepy Super High-Def Videos Shot From Space Are The Future Of Surveillance

You can’t pick out license plates, but you can pick out just about everything else in UrtheCast’s new 4k hi-def video images, shot from the Iris camera on the International Space Station. That’s right: video. What you’re looking at is video shot from orbit, of a high enough fidelity that you can watch cars pulling onto streets and bunching up on the freeway.

UrtheCast has posted three videos shot from orbit, showing Boston, Barcelona, and London. The Iris camera used to capture HD footage is capable of one meter (just over three feet) resolution. And while it’s technically impressive, the privacy consequences are chilling.

Satellite services are sold to commercial concerns for harmless uses. Tracking traffic patterns, for example, or watching the results of a natural disaster to better organize rescue efforts. UrtheCast’s own pitch reads “A full suite of tools for businesses to monitor, analyze, and respond to global business projects.”

But we already know that technology is quickly turned to more sinister uses. The U.K. recently ditched the paper disks used to show which drivers have paid their road tax, instead using ubiquitous police cameras to scan license plates and compare them to a database of payments. Result–no more paper, and fewer tax dodgers. And of course, a log of 30 million license plate scans per day.

Or take the entire Internet as an example. While we initially saw a wild frontier of innovation, community and sharing, government agencies like the NSA saw an opportunity to capture pretty much everything we do. In short, if a technology exists, somebody will find a creepy use for it.

Because they’re shot from above, you can’t see license plates on these UrtheCast videos, but–putting a tin-foil paranoia hat on here for a moment–it’s not a stretch to imagine mandatory, machine-readable license plates on the tops of vehicles, especially in places like the U.K. where surveillance of the populace is already endemic.