The Four Seasons Of Work-Life Balance

Almost immediately upon entering mainstream culture and conversation, the concept of work-life balance shifted out of balance. Thanks to technological advances, we’ve become connected 24/7, which has blurred the boundary between work and personal life. As work-life conflict has intensified, so has our fixation on the idea that finding the right work-life balance is the ultimate solution.

But work-life balance is not the ultimate solution because it is inherently unnatural. It assumes that there can be an equal, perfect distribution of time, energy, and focus allocated to our professional and personal lives. This is simply not true.

In nature, perfect balance occurs only twice a year–the spring and fall equinox. On these two days, day and night are exactly the same lengths–12 hours. Outside of these two days a year, nature must rely not on a concept of balance, but on her own pace and rhythm. Nature does this to survive and thrive; now, we must do the same.

Stop trying to achieve work-life balance; instead focus your energy, time, and attention on finding our own pace and our own rhythm for your life.

To start this process, use nature’s seasons as your guide.

In the winter, the plants send their roots deep into the earth seeking nutrients to replenish and restore to prepare for the growth that occurs in the spring.

How to incorporate a “winter” mindset into your days, weeks and months. What if you had a day each week of complete rest–no work, no errands, no shoulds or must dos, just time to restore and replenish? What day works best for you–Saturday? Sunday? Both? Or perhaps there’s a time of day–maybe first thing in the morning or as a break in the afternoon–where you can replenish and restore? Find your “winter” pace and insert some pauses, breaks, and stops in your days and nights throughout the year. Prepare yourself for new growth in your life.