8 Myths You Probably Believe About Procrastination

It’s easy to put things off, from starting a big project at work to making a dental appointment. Everybody procrastinates, says Joseph Ferrari , PhD, professor of psychology at DePaul University in Chicago, but not everybody is a procrastinator.

“Twenty to 25% of adults are chronic procrastinators; it affects their home, school, relationships, and job–wherever they have to do something,” says Ferrari, author of Still Procrastinating: The No-Regrets Guide to Getting It Done. “That’s higher than the rate for depression, substance abuse, phobias, and other psychological abnormalities. People think it’s humorous, but it can be a serious problem.”

Everybody procrastinates, but not everybody is a procrastinator.

Perpetuating the lackadaisical attitude toward procrastination are the myths that surround it. Ferrari shares eight misconceptions about putting things off, and offers some tips on how to reframe our thinking.

It’s a misnomer to say procrastination is a time-management issue, says Ferrari. “We cannot manage time; time is and cannot be controlled,” he says. “We can only manage ourselves and how well we fit into time.”

Ferrari says people procrastinate because they don’t value the time of others. “As a culture, we don’t give the early bird the worm; we cut the worm up and make sure everybody gets a piece that is the same because we’re more concerned with being fair,” he says. “We don’t offer rewards for doing things early; instead, we punish for doing things late.”

Instead of worrying that they aren’t up to the task, procrastinators put things off due to issues with social-esteem, says Ferrari.

We don’t offer rewards for doing things early; instead, we punish for doing things late.

“Procrastinators say, ‘If I never finish a task, you can’t judge me as being incompetent,’” he says. “They would rather have the negative public image that they lack effort than ability. Lacking effort implies that they might have the ability, and that’s not as damaging as lacking skill.”