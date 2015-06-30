Apple’s Beats 1 Radio Station Censors Explicit Content

Apple is censoring explicit content on its new 24-hour radio service Beats 1, according to BuzzFeed News . An Apple rep confirmed to BuzzFeed that Beats 1, which debuted today, along with the company’s streaming service Apple Music, is scrubbing obscenities from every song it plays, regardless of time of day.

BuzzFeed reporter Brendan Klinkenberg detected Apple’s family-friendly policy when the station played a version of Beats cofounder Dr. Dre’s “Let Me Ride” with at least 30 curse words removed.

Apple’s decision doesn’t quite mesh with its competitors’ rules on redacting lyrics. Pandora offers an option to remove songs with explicit content, while Spotify has an inconsistent censorship policy that leaves the decision up to the copyright holder: some artists have censored and uncensored versions of their albums available, while others only have one or the other.

Fast Company has reached out to Apple for clarification of its policy–specifically, what Apple includes in its definition of “explicit content”, and whether its censorship will apply to all of Apple Music. We will update this post when we hear back.

[via BuzzFeed]