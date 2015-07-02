10 Years Of Incredible Photographs, From Parsons Alumni

The influx of digital technology has reshaped photography in remarkable ways–and the Parsons School of Design students at The New School in New York City have been taking the art form to new heights. Seriously, check out some of the vertigo-inducing shots above . . . and below!

Jun Ahn Self-portrait, 2013

HDR UltraChrome archival pigment print, 40 x 60 inches (101.6 x 152.4 cm)

Edition of 7 (+2 AP)

Camera Work is an exhibition featuring the work of MFA photography graduates that expands the boundaries of photography and composition in truly innovative ways.

“From the outset, we positioned MFA Photography as a technology-forward program that would define the role of the photographer in the wake of the digital revolution,” says James Ramer, director of the program. “The exhibition not only demonstrates the ways in which these artists represent and shape our world, but also their commitment to the medium, even while expanding the breadth of their photographic practice.”

Camera Work is on display at The Sheila C. Johnson Design Center through September 2.