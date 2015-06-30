Facebook Offers Option Of Paying For Video Ads After 10 Seconds

Facebook is now giving advertisers the opportunity to only pay for video ads after they have been viewed by users for a minimum of 10 seconds . The new option debuted Tuesday and will be presented alongside Facebook’s standard video ad packages, making the social network more attractive to advertisers who may not want to shell out the big bucks for three seconds of screen time.

“We don’t believe it’s the best option in terms of capturing the best value and brand objectives marketers care about, but we want to give them control and choice over how they buy,” a Facebook spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal. Facebook’s autoplay feature in particular works against advertisers, since they may be paying for ads that users simply scroll by in their News Feed.

Facebook has been pushing the video ad format and believes television-like video advertisements are a major area of future profit for the company. The move comes on the heels of tweaks to the placement of videos in Facebook’s News Feed based on individual user behavior.

[via the Wall Street Journal]