Kleenex Provides A Use Case For Its Product With This Weepy Ad About A Dog In A Wheelchair

We live in an age of sadvertising , where brands who sell everything from apps to sporting goods to diapers are determined to capture your attention by making you cry. But the most obvious brand to have an incentive to manufacture tears is the company best known for cleaning them up–Kleenex, duh.





In the 90-second spot “Unlikely Best Friends,” from content studio Vimby, working with VSA and Facebook’s Creative Shop, Kleenex tells the heartwarming story of a disabled San Antonio man who uses a wheelchair and his dog, Chance, who also uses a wheelchair to get around. And Kleenex wastes no time in letting you know exactly what their intentions are here: The spot opens with the words “Nobody wanted him. He was broken. A burden,” while the yellow dog with no hind legs struggles to crawl through the yard. The couple who adopted him tells the story of their relationship with Chance, and Michael, his wheelchair-using owner, talks about how his dog brings him the courage to know that there’s nothing he–or anybody else–can’t do. The spot ends with the words “Kleenex: Someone Needs One,” a clear indication that the company is aware that they just made you cry, and they are proud of it. But not as proud as we are of Chance, the adorable little guy whose joie de vivre inspired those tears in the first place.