Durex Offers A Graphic Tutorial On Canadian Sex Positions

Back in 2008, Durex conducted a sex survey to find out the horniest countries in the world and found that just 59% of Canadians have sex once a week. The Great White North didn’t even crack the Top 10.

But now the brand is celebrating the sex habits of Canucks who are actually getting busy with a new campaign designed to spur Canadian spontaneity. The new campaign called “Why Wait?” by agency Isobar Canada wants couples to take the energy typically saved for Valentine’s Day and birthdays, and use it every day. The spot “Play, Eh?” is like the brand’s Japanese Kama Sutra, with a Canadian twist.





Here we learn about The Maple Cinnamon Twist, The Niagara Falls, The Beaver Tail, and the Maple Leaf. It’s a good start but surprised there weren’t any moves called The Mountie, The Double-Double, or The Grey Cup. You don’t even want to know what The Meech Lake Accord is.