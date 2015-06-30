Today in Tabs: Appraising Amy

I like games, but I’m usually too busy writing, or hustling for writing jobs, to play any. But every once in a while, I’ll dabble in slaying dragons, and racing turtles, and pressing X to Jason.

Last night, I played a new full motion video game called Her Story. Seated in front of an old computer, you search through archived video clips of seven interviews with a woman regarding the disappearance of her husband. You want to solve the case: where is he? Did she kill him? Did someone else?

Critic reviews of the game have been almost entirely and enthusiastically positive, but as Steven Burns points out, consumer criticism seems centered around the idea that Her Story is simply “not a game”. And after a year of #GamerGate, it’s hard not to immediately interpret that as “not a game because I don’t like it”.

i like to pause my day & read discussion forums of Gamers trying to figure out whether Her Story is a ‘SJW game’ or not without playing it — Leigh Alexander (@leighalexander) June 29, 2015

Again, I’m not a hardc0re 1337 gam3r, but if your medium is becoming so vast that it’s producing work which is anathema to your entire conception of what that medium should be, surely that’s a good thing? If games like Her Story aren’t really games, then films like Mulholland Drive or 8½ aren’t really films.

Sure, Her Story is not a game with a fixed end, or a scoring system, or anyone to interact with. Instead, when you have hit upon a key piece of information, the old CRT monitor will flicker in a specific way, or the score will swell. And it’s exciting, in a specific way that not everyone will care for. Not everyone cares for David Lynch, either, but film is still here.