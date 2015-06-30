New Rules For Overtime Pay: Blessing Or Curse For Business?

If you earn more than $23,660 as a full-time salaried worker, it doesn’t matter how many hours you put in above and beyond the standard 40 per week: You cannot collect the “time and a half” overtime pay, a crucial benefit for low-income workers struggling to make ends meet, or those just starting their careers with a mountain of college debt.

That’s about to change. President Obama announced this morning that the Department of Labor (DOL) will propose to raise the salary threshold below which workers must receive overtime pay when they work more than 40 hours in a week to $50,440 in 2016. The new rule is essentially an executive order that doesn’t require approval from Congress. It will affect an estimated 5 million workers, many of whom are female college graduates between the ages of 35 and 54.

When former Economic Policy Institute economist Heidi Shierholz analyzed the change in the share of salaried workers who were covered by the overtime salary threshold between 1975 and 2013, she found that those covered by the threshold declined from 65% 40 years ago to just 11% in 2013. Only one increase was made during that time, and its value was eroded due to inflation.

The proposal is designed to help workers, but will that come at the cost of companies’ bottom lines? According to some experts, the answer is no–and the history of improving employee benefits, including raising the minimum wage, suggests that expanding overtime pay could actually help businesses thrive.

In a blog post, the president wrote that this latest initiative would be good for business–with a caveat. “It’s good for business owners who are already paying their employees what they deserve–since those who are doing right by their employees are undercut by competitors who aren’t.”

Establishing a fair minimum wage and offering low-wage workers benefits are two issues that have been hotly debated. For instance, the motion to raise Seattle’s minimum wage drew out dissenters who said that it would result in restaurant closures, even though that claim was proven untrue.

Members of the National Retail Federation (NRF) are among the most vocal critics of this change to overtime pay. A study the NRF conducted with retail and restaurant managers indicates an overall disapproval for the proposed regulations. Seventy-five percent said the change would diminish the effectiveness of training and hinder their ability to lead by example.