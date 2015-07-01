From Getting Things Done To Being A Good Boss: June’s Top 10 Leadership Stories

This month, we focused on how to do the right things at work, from writing thank-you notes to highlighting your emotional intelligence.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the month of June 2015.





We all have that coworker who seems to do and say all the right things–and is rewarded for them. Here are the five habits of people adding value to their companies with insight and leadership. Now go get that promotion.





There actually is a best time to maximize the effectiveness of everything you do at work, from sending emails that actually get responses to asking for a raise. These tips will help you work better, faster, and smarter, not to mention lower your stress level.





As it turns out, a good thank-you letter may be the difference between getting a job and getting passed over. This week, we explore methods for crafting the perfect note of gratitude for potential employers.





These activities can help you not only appear smarter in front of others, but actually improve the way your brain works.





Back in March, Starbucks unveiled its controversial “Race Together” campaign, causing a social-media uproar despite CEO Howard Schultz’s best intentions. Where will Schultz take his company’s social influence in the future?