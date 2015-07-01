Why On-Demand Shipping Service Shyp Is Turning Its Couriers Into Employees

When you use the Shyp delivery service , you use your smartphone to snap a photo of the object you need shipped, and a courier shows up and takes the item away. Like Uber and Lyft drivers, Postmates meal bringers, TaskRabbit helpers, and other linchpins of the on-demand economy, those couriers have been independent contractors, not employees.

But that’s about to change. Shyp is shifting from signing up couriers as contractors to hiring them as staffers, with the closer ties and legal obligations that such a relationship carries. The new approach will start in the next city Shyp enters: Chicago, where it plans to be up and running this summer. Couriers in the company’s current markets–Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and San Francisco–will transition from contractor status to employees on January 1, 2016.

Shyp involves multiple layers of complexity–once it picks up an item, it takes it to a warehouse, packs it up, then hands it off to a major courier such as UPS for delivery–but it’s the couriers who define the face-to-face experience for customers. “Our service has so many touch points–showing up at your home and shipping anything anywhere in the world,” says CEO and cofounder Kevin Gibbon. “It could be really expensive, like a painting or something like that. We felt that given how complicated the actual job is, the best course is to transition these folks.”

The announcement comes two weeks after the California Labor Commission ruled that one Uber driver was an employee, not a contractor. Though the ruling is specific to that driver, there’s plenty of controversy–and legal wrangling–over on-demand startups’ practice of relying on contractors. Last month, grocery delivery service Instacart began allowing some of its contractors to become employees. It’s one of a number of startups which have moved away from the contractor model.

A Shyp Courier Photo: courtesy of Shyp

Shyp says that its move doesn’t have anything to do with lawsuits against other companies; it’s been thinking of doing this for a while. In fact, Gibbon broached the possibility during an on-stage appearance at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in May.

Still, by moving away from the contractor model, the company gains the ability to exert more control over the Shyp experience without fear of legal repercussions. It can get more involved in training and coaching couriers, managing the hours they work, and generally treating them like full-blown team members rather than freelancers. It will also begin to pay workers’ compensation, unemployment, and Social Security taxes for couriers. They’ll continue to use their own vehicles, but Shyp will cover costs such as fuel.