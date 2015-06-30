How Metal Is It To Have A Parrot For A Lead Singer? Listen To This

You know what’s shocking about a parrot fronting a death metal band? You can’t tell it’s a parrot–not sure if that raises concern about the state of death metal, or if this is an exceptionally gifted parrot. Regardless, meet Waldo, a 21-year-old African grey parrot and lead vocalist for Hatebeak .

Formed in 2003 by human members Blake Harrison and Mark Sloan, Hatebeak released Number of the Beak last Friday, which features instant classic thrashers like “Seeds of Destruction,” “Feral Parrot,” and “Roost in Peace.”

If you’re curious about Hatebeak’s creative process, they gave a rare interview with Vice back in 2005. But really, they’re music pretty much squawks for itself.