What Motivates Employees Across the Globe

Employee engagement is often touted as the tool of choice for businesses aiming to increase performance and revenue, and have happier and more loyal customers.

Yet, in a study of more than 1,000 employees in 13 countries the number of “fully engaged” employees was dismally low. China and the U.S. each reported just 19% of such workers, while Argentina and Spain rounded out the bottom of the list at 13%, according to research by The Marcus Buckingham Company (TBMC).

The measurement reflects the number of people who are:

dedicated to the purpose of their company

certain in their definition of excellence

confident in the support of their teammates

excited by the company’s future

The U.S. number is significantly lower than the oft-cited Gallup survey that revealed that 31.5% of the nation’s workforce is involved, enthusiastic, and committed.

The TMBC Global Engagement Index was based on past research which identified four areas and eight factors that are the most powerful predictors of productive employee behaviors.

Purpose: At work, I clearly understand what is expected of me. I am really enthusiastic about the mission of the company.

Excellence I have the chance to use my strengths every day at work. In my team, I am surrounded by people who share my values.

Support: I know I will be recognized for excellent work. My teammates have my back.

Future: I have great confidence in my company’s future. In my work, I am always challenged to grow.

Marcus Buckingham, the founder of TMBC, tells Fast Company, “We were surprised that the same item did the best job of explaining engagement in every single country in our study, ‘I have a chance to use my strengths every day.’”