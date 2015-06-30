Here’s A Look At What The New Female-Fronted $10 Might Look Like (And There’s A Big Problem A Redesign Won’t Fix)

Recently, the U.S. Treasury announced that it would replace founding father Alexander Hamilton on the $10 bill with a portrait of a woman. It will be the first change to a bill portrait since Andrew Jackson replaced Grover Cleveland on the $20 bill in 1929 (and many argue that it’s Jackson who should be nixed this time around).

Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew said the choice of who the woman will be made by the end of the year, and the new bill will appear in 2020 to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. But while it is a symbolic step in the right direction, a new campaign from the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is calling attention to the still existing gender wage gap. A new PSA from the AAUW and agency Rethink Canada suggests the new $10 should only be worth $7.80.





Women make 78% of what men make, and that percentage goes down to 64% for African-American women, and 54% for Latinas. While the Treasury has invited the public to use the hashtag #TheNew10 to spread the word about the redesign and submit ideas, the AAUW is encouraging people to use it to demand more than symbolic change.