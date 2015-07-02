This Throwable Camera Lets Cops See Around Corners

Instead of smashing down doors and charging inside guns a-blazin’, cops may soon take a quieter approach when they invade a private building. They’ll still have to kick the doors in though.

The Tactical Explorer is a $2,500 Throwable Tactical Camera, or what you and I would call a ball of cameras. It comes from the MIT-spawned company Bounce Imaging, which got started by making throwable cameras for first responders. The cop version is pretty much the same as the regular version, with six cameras that pool their images into a 360˚ panorama that can be viewed on an accompanying smartphone app. The ball is coated in rubber, and the police-issue version is has been upgraded with near-infra-red LEDs instead of white LEDs, for better and stealthier performance in low light.

Here’s a goofy video of the Explorer in “action.” The best part might be the John Carpenter-esque soundtrack.

The selling point to police forces is that the information provided by the Explorer will help keep officers safer, but it also means that they’re less likely to shoot bystanders. And anything that protects citizens from the police is a good thing.

As the police force becomes more aggressive, even the president is alarmed. “We’ve seen how militarized gear can sometimes give people a feeling like there’s an occupying force, as opposed to a force that’s part of the community that’s protecting them and serving them,” said President Obama to the public in Camden, N.J, earlier this year, before he put a stop to government-supplied military gear being given to police forces.





But it’s not all cop-operated drones and pepper spray being used on the public. Last year Ford put transmitters in 50 LAPD cars so officers’ driving could be monitored. The idea was to promote safety, and to stop cops driving like Mad Max (in the first movie I mean, when Max was still a policeman). From Wired: