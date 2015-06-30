Taylor Swift, Apple Music, And Streaming’s Big, Enduring Problem

Taylor Swift has had enough with the music streaming policies of Spotify and the upcoming Apple Music service. Taking to social media, the pop star stirred enough people into action to get Apple to scrap their original plans to deny musical artists their royalties during their free trial period. On this week’s edition of the #29thFloor, Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson discuss how a 25-year-old may have brought upcoming artists some cash–and why that’s not enough.