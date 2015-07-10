The Big Problem With Your Content Strategy

Our lives are overflowing with content. Our inboxes are flooded, Our smartphones are constantly pinging.

“Everything is going content,” says content marketing expert Rebecca Lieb, previously an analyst at Altimeter Group, and now VP of content marketing, Teradata Marketing Systems. That includes advertising (think native advertising), social media, marketing and other disciplines. Indeed, IBM, GE and Red Bull are creating more content than Time magazine did in its heyday, according to Lieb.

Meanwhile, companies struggle to fill the need for content fast enough. Email. Search. Social. Banner ads. Blogs. Websites. Newsletters. Brochures. eBooks. White papers. Native advertising. And more . . . And more . . . Yet as the need for content has exploded, tactics too often have overrun strategy.

“Seventy percent of companies are operating blindly, without a documented content strategy to guide them,” according to Lieb. “They are throwing stuff on Facebook, creating videos and white papers because all the cool kids are doing it. It’s just tactical. And they’re equally puzzled about what KPIs to put in place to measure content benefits.”

Done right, however, content can be the engine that drives a company. It can increase sales, promote brand health, cut expenses, drive innovation, and foster customer relations. Unfortunately, most companies are still content apprentices, not masters, carelessly slapping out content without any strategic logic or leadership.

“You don’t know what’s scalable unless you have a process and governance around it,” notes Lieb. So what’s a company to do?

Here are four steps, courtesy of Lieb, every company should take to make its content more effective.