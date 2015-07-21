Funny Is Money: Why Your Creative Process Should Make You Laugh

Believe it or not, I look back fondly on the hour we spent in our studio last year, brainstorming for a visual glossary for gout. As well as being a painful and much misunderstood medical condition, gout is surprisingly rich creative territory, it turns out.

Other times though, the content is so dry and a creative solution so remote that the conversation feels like a desert trek. The frustration, the boredom, the sheer raging thirst for a fresh idea begins to get to people; a mild form of delirium takes hold as you start to make jokes and throw silly ideas around. And, that is exactly the state of mind you should have started in.

Pretty soon, one of those daft suggestions will break the deadlock. The idea itself may be too wild–you wouldn’t share it with your client –but it will offer you a new angle or a metaphor maybe, which in turn will lead you to your creative oasis. “Blessed are the cracked,” said Groucho Marx, “for they let in the light.”





Like Don Draper flexing his creative muscle for the benefit of Secor Laxatives, creative businesses everywhere survive, and thrive, on the needs of clients who–on the surface at least–are a little bit Yawnsville, Tennessee (as my wife would say).

And I’m fine with that. More than fine with that. The more that people recognize the need to engage with their audience, and go in search of a creative solution, the better it is for the likes of us. “Bread and butter” they might be, but what is rarely acknowledged is that the challenge of turning unpromising subject matter into something that really sings can be genuinely enjoyable.

That’s why I try to spend as little time as possible at work being serious. Seeing the funny side is not a responsibility I take lightly. I take our clients’ needs and objectives very seriously; I know neither they nor my colleagues would be reassured or amused by a constant stream of gags in meetings. But tackling a brief with humor and making it part of your creative process is essential. Humor is impossible without curiosity, comprehension and ingenuity. And if you’re bringing those qualities to a job your client is likely to be getting very good value for money.

The abstract expressionist painter, and occasional cartoonist, Ad Reinhardt said: “Art is too serious to be taken seriously.” I try to apply the same philosophy to what I do: Having a laugh is my solemn professional duty.