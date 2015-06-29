NBC Cuts Business Ties To Donald Trump [Updated]

NBCUniversal is severing all business ties with Donald Trump after the entrepreneur and perennial presidential candidate made anti-Mexican comments, the network announced Monday .

“At NBC, respect and dignity for all people are cornerstones of our values,” NBCUniversal said in a statement. “Due to the recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants, NBCUniversal is ending its business relationship with Mr. Trump.”

NBCUniversal’s move follows more than 200,000 people signing a Change.org petition demanding the company end its relationship with Trump. The network’s decision does not affect The Apprentice since Trump has already made his exit from the show to focus on his presidential campaign. It does, however, mean that NBC will no longer show the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

In his campaign kickoff speech, Trump said the following about Mexican immigrants:

“The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems . . . When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

NBCUniversal isn’t the first media giant to show Trump the door. Spanish-language network Univision cut its ties with Trump last week following his comments. In response, Trump banned Univision employees from one of his Miami resorts in a snarky letter to CEO Randy Falco, and he posted the personal phone number of Univision anchor Jorge Ramos to Instagram.

Update: Trump released a statement on NBC’s decision in an Instagram post:

As of today, Donald J. Trump is no longer affiliated with NBC. Mr. Trump stands by his statements on illegal immigration, which are accurate. NBC is weak, and like everybody else is trying to be politically correct–that is why our country is in serious trouble. Mr. Trump says, “We must have strong borders and not let illegal immigrants enter the United States. As has been stated continuously in the press, people are pouring across our borders unabated. Public reports routinely state great amounts of crime are being committed by illegal immigrants. This must be stopped and it must be stopped now. Long ago I told NBC that I would not being doing The Apprentice because I am running for President in order to Make our Country Great Again.” Mr. Trump continued, “If NBC is so weak and so foolish to not understand the serious illegal immigration problem in the United States, coupled with the horrendous and unfair trade deals we are making with Mexico, then their contract violating closure of Miss Universe/Miss USA will be determined in court. Furthermore, they will stand behind lying Brian Williams, but won’t stand behind people that tell it like it is, as unpleasant as that may be.”

[via ABC]