For the past four months, since the moment they hit the ground running in March, the 14 startups in Microsoft Ventures’ Seattle Accelerator have been collaborating with and learning from the best tech, marketing, and product-development minds in the world. Now, as the Seattle class nears the end of its intense, immersive four-month program, it’s time to gauge how their products will help drive productivity and define the future of work.

On July 10 at 4:30 p.m. PST, the startups will unveil their accomplishments and business strategies to a live audience in Seattle – including a panel of Microsoft Ventures executives – and viewers around the world via a live stream [Watch it here: techcrunch.com/microsoftventures]. For the founders and CEOs of these companies, the five minutes allotted to each startup at the Demo Day marks a pivotal opportunity not only to wow investors, but to show the business world at large what they’re made of. Several of the startups have already made an outsize impression, receiving seven-figure investments while in the program–a clear indication that not only Microsoft has its eyes on these young companies.

The investments have, obviously, been appreciated – as has Microsoft’s one-time gift to each company of $25,000, and the residency in its offices—but for the startups, the real payoff has been the daily access to Microsoft’s brain trust and its top-flight tech, product, and marketing teams.

“What’s been amazing in Seattle,” says Brian Bosché, cofounder of the video-collaboration company, Slope, “is the intense focus on operational plans and strategy, and seeing how elements of our product, customer development, fundraising, and company culture all work alongside each other. Who do we have to hire to hit our milestones? How many customers do we need? What are our marketing and our go-to-market strategies? Getting feedback from people with expertise in all of these areas at Microsoft has already taken our company to another level.”

The previous Accelerator class, which wrapped up its four-month program last December, was comprised primarily of startups creating consumer-facing hardware and services. The current class, on the other hand, is innovating in the business-enterprise space–which aligns seamlessly with Microsoft’s own broader vision – and is tightly focused on productivity and digital work.

“We’re giving a great deal of thought to the notion of the future of work,” says Mukund Mohan, director of Microsoft Ventures. “Most industries have always measured productivity, in large part, by the amount of revenue generated per employee. But it’s no longer easy to determine who is an ‘information’ or ‘knowledge’ worker and who’s not,” he adds. “Even people who are not computer professionals–plumbers, gardeners, contractors–now spend so much time with their smart phones, managing payments, billing, invoices. One critical thing that we’ve had confirmed in this Accelerator is that mobility permeates everything.”