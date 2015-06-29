The “Fear The Walking Dead” Poster Offers A Creepy Look At The Santa Monica Pier

For a show whose release date is steadily, unrelentingly ambling toward us no matter what we do, we still don’t know much about Fear The Walking Dead, AMC’s Walking Dead prequel/spin-off that debuts in August. The teasers we’ve seen so far have been deliberately limited in their scope–we know that the show stars the always-delightful Kim Dickens, is set in California, and occurs at least in part before the collapse of civilization that has been torturing and killing off the friends of Rick Grimes over on the main series. But beyond that, we got nothing.





The 10-second teaser that dropped last night offers little more than a reminder of the (Kim) Dickensian nature of the show and confirmation that it takes place in a world in which people occasionally drive cars, but the first poster image–which visitors to the San Diego Comic-Con can safely expect to see plastered everywhere during next month’s event–is a very evocative look at what the show might offer. While it’s still short on details (which is to be expected, since it’s a poster), we get a look at an image that captures some of the horror that zombie stories do so well: It’s a look at an empty beach alongside a deserted Santa Monica Pier, with footprints in the sand indicating that somebody did some unrelenting ambling away from the tourist attraction and toward the outside world. The glimpse of a world like ours, but empty and full of monsters, is something that The Walking Dead has always been able to capture, and if that’s what we’re in for with Fear The Walking Dead, then AMC’s next surefire hit will probably earn all of those viewers.