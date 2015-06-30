Fido And Vice Create A Mobile Music Video Tailored To Each Viewer’s Location

Vice and Canadian mobile provider Fido may have just created the perfect music video for the age of mobile and personalized content. Vice’s in-house agency Virtue Worldwide teamed with Toronto-based band Keys N Krates to create an interactive mobile music video for the song “Save Me” that looks and feels like a a cross-country GIF tour viewers actually scroll through à la Instagram.





Director Vania Heymann worked with design and tech agency Meld to make the video using more than 2,500 handcrafted GIFs made up of both fan- and artist-submitted geo-tagged photos (via the #MobileMusicVideo hashtag) from across Canada, as well as original footage of Keys N Krates shot on a green screen. Digital production and design agency Jam3, meanwhile, developed an algorithm to give each viewer a unique location-based experience, while ensuring that each version of the video is aligned with the song’s structure.

Heymann says his goal was to create a new, yet familiar, user experience. “Most of our time online, and specifically on social media, is spent scrolling down,” says Heymann. “Think of Twitter, Facebook, Vine, Instagram…it’s how we engage with almost every existing platform. So, I thought: If that’s how we most comfortably explore and interact online, why not create a scrollable music video?”





As viewers scroll their way through the video, the band plays over photos that start geographically far away from an individual viewer’s location, getting closer and closer until it finally is as close as possible, with the potential of ending on that viewer’s own submitted photo.

Virtue Worldwide executive global creative director Tom Punch says Fido encouraged the team to do something that would push culture forward in a way that hadn’t been done before. “We explored the cultural space of music, and set out to reinvent the traditional music video format in a way that only a cellular network could do,” says Punch. “So we designed a mobile-first experience, ultimately resulting in the Mobile Music Video.”

Fido’s director of brand planning and innovation Arielle Loeb says the brand wanted to take a risk. “In the beginning, it was a bit of a leap of faith because it hadn’t been done before,” says Loeb. “As we started to work through the concept with Virtue, we knew we had something special that would pique people’s curiosity.”

Behind the scenes: