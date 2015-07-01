What Makes a Male Stripper Anthem, From “Magic Mike XXL’s” Music Supervisor

Audiences found a lot to drool over in the beefcake bonanza of Magic Mike, but there was one scene in particular that set salivary glands on “firehose.” It’s a scene instantly familiar to anyway who’s seen experienced the movie, even without mentioning its context or the velocity of Channing Tatum’s gravity-defiant stage-humping. All anyone would ever need to recall the scene is one word: Ginuwine.

Tatum dancing to the R&B crooner’s immortal sex-anthem, “Pony,” is perhaps the most talked-about–and most rewindable–moment in Magic Mike, and its popularity is no mystery. Sure, the star’s moves are almost impossibly fluid and his butt is beyond reproach, but those two points could be made of just about the entire running time. The reason that scene rubbed so many viewers the right way was the marriage of a perfect song with a performer who knew what to do with it. Now that Magic Mike XXL is here, it’s up to the filmmakers to pull off the same trick again. By now, though, they’re confident about what makes a male stripper anthem bang.

Season Kent Photo: courtesy of Season Kent

“’Pony’ was kind of the signature of the first movie so recalling it in the second one just seemed inevitable,” says Season Kent, music supervisor on the new film. She’s referring to the first teaser trailer for Magic Mike XXL, in which Channing Tatum’s titular character sharpens a blade to the robot-burping rhythm of “Pony.” As for the film itself, though, her job was to help uncover the next “Pony,” or better yet, each character’s own personal “Pony.”

“Any sequel, you try to go bigger,” she says. “In the first movie, it’s basically just one strip club. In this one, they’re on a road trip, going to this convention, and they all have their turn. All of the guys have their own wow moments in the movie.”

The goal for the music in both films is that any novice male-strip-club habitué will walk into the movie and think, “Oh, that sounds about right.” A lot of thought goes into achieving this kind of verisimilitude, though. Obvious perennials like “It’s Raining Men” are present and accounted for, but mainly the soundtrack is populated by strong, lived-in cuts meant to evoke the seductive experience these dancers convey pelvically.

Initially, the director and writer conceptualize each scene and what kind of song they’re looking for, and then they toss ideas around with Kent. Next, the choreographer weighs in, and finally, the actor the scene is built around. It’s a collaborative process that finds Kent rounding up ideas based on everyone’s input, before they all make a decision together. Of course, sometimes the person performing the song makes all the difference.

“The choreographer says that the actors being connected to the song will always help bring out a better performance, and it’s true,” says Kent.