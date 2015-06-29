Here’s How Google Makes Its Phones Less Laggy

Lag on touch screens is super frustrating and can make basic tasks difficult (not to mention it keeps your Candy Crush scores embarrassingly low). To keep that issue at bay, Google built a robot, aptly named TouchBot, that taps and drags its way through endless tests on its Android and Chrome OS devices in the name of better UX.

Finland-based OptoFidelity is the firm responsible for Google’s custom bot, which uses a battery of open-source tests that you can even try out yourself. Based on these measurements, Google can then make the necessary adjustments to ensure all your interactions are as smooth and intuitive as you’ve come to expect from current touch screens. Thanks, robots!

