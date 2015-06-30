The Upside Of Living In The Cities With The Worst Commutes

How much do you hate your commute to work?

Some denizens of the Bay Area were so tired of traveling back and forth to their tech jobs in Mountain View that they were willing to shell out $46 a night to sleep in a tent in someone’s backyard in close proximity to the Google campus. That works out to just under $900 per month–which in some cities is what it costs to rent a decent one-bedroom apartment.

Lest you think that’s an isolated story, consider this: American workers spend over 40 hours a year stuck in traffic. And it’s only going to get worse as the population increases. By 2040, nearly 30,000 miles of the country’s busiest highways are expected to get backed up daily, wasting an estimated $27 billion in time and fuel costs. Ouch.

Though it’s tough all over the U.S., a 2013 report by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed the 10 metro areas where full-time workers have the worst commutes in terms of travel time.

The Top 10 Longest Commutes In The U.S.