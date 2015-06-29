Cats Wearing Kimonos Are Taking Over Japan And Frankly It’s About Time

Seeing cats do stuff that only people are supposed to do turns out to be, somewhat ironically, catnip for the Internet. The latest trend finds cats decked out in the traditional Japanese robe, and somehow it looks so right.





Yes, friends, cats wearing kimonos are having a moment in Japan, much the same way cats as pinups and Quokka selfies sparked crazes in other parts of the world. These things just sort of happen and we are powerless to do anything but enjoy them. Now, if the kimonos in question were man-sized, and the cats were just floating inside of them as though a person had been transmogrified by some sort of death ray, that would only be medium weird/cute. Thankfully, the perpetuators of this fad are putting cats in cat-size kimonos, which you can purchase on Amazon, and frankly it’s about time.

