“God Don’t Like Ugly!”: That Time A Confederate Flag Parade Ended In A Pickup Truck Crash

During what appears to be a permitted and police-approved Confederate flag parade in Georgia over the weekend–gonna give you a second to let your anger abate over what you just read–a bystander marveled in warranted incredulity that truck after truck was allowed to cruise down the street waving a flag that bears the ugly weight of racism.

Although some people view the flag as a proud symbol of Southern heritage, that history is undeniably stained with the flag’s only true meaning: slavery. As hostility towards slavery grew in the North during the 1850s, Southern states relying on slaves as a means of economic growth seceded from the Union to form the Confederacy, sparking the Civil War. Now, the Confederate flag remains a reminder of those misguided and deadly ideals for a large percentage of the country.

But, as our man on the ground puts it in his not entirely SFW commentary, “God don’t like ugly!” We don’t know yet if anyone was hurt in the accident, and we are not celebrating the misfortune of others, but around the one-minute mark, from the POV of the video-taker, it sure looks a lot like karma intervened. And fast.