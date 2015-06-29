Vine Star Zach King Gets Invisible For Sony’s Action Cam

As social video continues to grow in power, reach and influence, brands are still trying different ways to use each platform’s biggest names as a marketing tool. Some, like Hanes , utilize Vine stars within the platform, while others like HP export stars’ skills to more traditional advertising.

For its new wearable camera Sony has gone with the latter approach, enlisting Vine star Zach King for a new campaign launching on National Camera Day. Created with Stinkdigital and directed by Jadon Guathier and King, “Invisible Man” tries to take the fun of a quick visual illusion that plays well on Vine and extend it for a full minute.





With a camera on his back and a TV monitor strapped to his chest, King walks through a college campus surprising onlookers by appearing see-through. It’s a fun concept that would’ve played better as a six-second Vine, or, at least a shorter spot. But at 55 seconds, this spot feels more like a cross between the contrived enthusiasm of a Mentos ad and the over-used joke of an SNL sketch gone too long.