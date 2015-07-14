Do These Bike Gadgets Keep You Safer Or Just Re-Enforce The Idea That You’re Intruding In Cars’ Space?

As bike use grows and car use dwindles, in urban areas at least, will we see a growth in distracting accessories for bikes? Kind of the equivalent to cup holders, GPS, and DVD players, only targeted at the laziness and anxieties of a commuting cyclist instead of coddling slothful drivers?

This bike project says yes. It’s called the Connected Streets, and the various prototypes connect HUDs (Heads Up Display) and other on-bike displays to sensors throughout the city, as well as a network of information about the roads.

courtesy Connected Streets

First up is routing. A helmet will guide you through the city based on the air quality over the roads. “Nudging cyclists onto the back-street network could be healthier and potentially safer,” says Claire Mookerjee, project lead for urbanism at Future Cities Catapult, the team behind the project.

For instance, your HUD might tell you that “Straight on is quickest—but the air is cleaner if you turn left.” This is a little like the puzzle that asks whether you should run or walk in a rainstorm: running gets you wetter, but you’re in the rain for less time, while walking achieves the opposite.

Nudging cyclists off main roads also clears the way for cars, which is a common argument against bike lanes. It’s clear that roads are still primarily designed for the convenience of cars, and not pedestrians or cyclists, and another of the Connected Streets ideas accepts this privileged status of motor vehicles: the blind-spot visualizer.

This concept puts laser projectors onto trucks and buses which “detect and projects the outline of their blind spots into the path of oncoming cyclists.” Drivers can carry on with their old bad habits, ignoring other road users, while vulnerable cyclists scurry away from danger.

courtesy Connected Streets

Now, when a driver right-hooks a bike, the common excuse of “I didn’t see you,” will turn into the accusation “You were riding in my blind spot.”