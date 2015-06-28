Leica’s Cinematic Beauty And Geico’s Take On Pre-Roll Win Film Grand Prix At Cannes

Leica’s 100th anniversary commercial won the Grand Prix in the TV section of Film category at Cannes this year, while Geico “Unskippable: Family” picked up the Grand Prix in Internet Film.





The head of the Film jury described the Leica spot, which recreated some of the world’s most famous photographs, as a “nearly perfect piece of filmmaking.” Jury president Tor Myhren, Grey’s worldwide chief creative officer, praised the F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi film’s “stunning visual storytelling” and “amazing writing.” He noted the spot’s ability to elevate the camera brand in the face of challenges posed by camera phones.

Geico, on the other hand, “breaks every single rule of filmmaking,” Myhren said. “Instead of begging you to watch this ad, they challenge you not to watch it.” He went on to describe it as a “deceptively simple piece of filmmaking,” which showed how film can reinvent media, “even the least sexy media in the world, which is pre-roll.”





Gold Lions winners included Honda’s “The Other Side” by Wieden + Kennedy London, “#LikeAGirl” for Always by Leo Burnett, President Obama’s “Between Two Ferns” by Funny Or Die, Gatorade’s “Made In NY” by TBWA\Chiat\Day, Old Spice’s “Dad Song” by Wieden + Kennedy Portland, and “The Game Before The Game” by R/GA London for Beats Dr Dre.