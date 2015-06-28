Jordan Brand And Domino’s Land Integrated and Titanium Lions Grand Prix At Cannes

Cannes Lions has tipped its hat to Jordan Brand’s homage to Yankees captain Derek Jeter, awarding it the Integrated Grand Prix. Meanwhile Domino’s “ Emoji Ordering ” scooped the Grand Prix in Titanium.

Wieden + Kennedy New York’s “Re2pect” campaign for Jordan Brand was described as “very abstract and very human” by the Titanium & Integrated jury president Mark Fitzloff, executive creative director, Wieden + Kennedy Portland.





The jury president also praised Domino’s tweet-to-order service, created by CP+B, for its simplicity and “potential to impact a big advertiser’s business model.”

There were five Titanium Lions winners including, “#LikeAGirl” for Always by Leo Burnett, Samsung’s “Safety Truck” by Leo Burnett Argentina, “Beer Tooth Implant” by Ogilvy & Mather for Salta beer, Optus “Clever Buoy” by M&C Saatchi Sydney, and CBC’s “Abla Fahita” by JWT Cairo.





In Integrated, Droga5 New York’s “Newcastle Band of Brands” work for Newcastle Brown Ale was the sole Gold Lion winner. The three Silver Lion winners were “Groceries Not Guns” by Grey Canada, “Red Sox: Green Monster” for Benjamin Moore by The Martin Agency, and “Social Savvy Burglar” for Allstate by Leo Burnett Chicago.