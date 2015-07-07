The Science of Dragons: How Dreamworks Made A Game Out Of STEM Education

Two years ago, DreamWorks Animation and Jumpstart, a children’s educational gaming company, rolled out an evolving series of science-themed mobile multiplayer online games, School of Dragons, based on the How to Train Your Dragon film franchise. The MMO has drawn some 16 million players, aged 8-13.

This month, Jumpstart introduces a new School of Dragons 20-game expansion pack, Call of the Death Song, featuring new adventures of the Viking/dragon posse incorporating storylines from DreamWorks’ new TV series Dragons: Race to the Edge, which premiered on Netflix last month. The games involve learning-based journeys to new landscapes that surreptitiously integrate earth science, engineering, physics, and chemistry.

“Dragons aren’t mythological; they’re biological—so the science is all around them,” says Taylor Lord, Jumpstart’s community manager, making reference to the games’ creative gateway into science, which increases in complexity as players learn. “We teach kids to learn by scientific method, to teach them to teach themselves.”

How the Vikings live, how they build, what they grow, the different landscapes they visit, and the way the dragons fly all apply to lessons about engineering, physics, integrated ecosystems and species coexistence. The games require players to use science to solve problems to complete quests. For example, Alchemy Adventure has kids mixing elements from the periodic table to desired flame colors and explosions. Another, The Lab, teaches players the scientific method by solving problems by having them gather information, form a hypothesis, and test it out.

A scene from The Lab game Photo: courtesy of Jumpstart

“One of the things we learned with 8-13 year olds is you’ve got to keep them engaged,” says Jim Czulewicz, Jumpstart’s chief revenue officer. “The kill-and-drill styles of the old educational products just don’t work. No kid wants to come home from school and do more schoolwork. But if you can fly a dragon and learn scientific principles without even knowing you’re learning, it’s a winner.”

(L-R) Jumpstart’s Taylor Lord and Jim Czulewicz, with School of Dragons producer David Jaloza. Photo: Susan Karlin

School of Dragons is Jumpstart’s second DreamWorks venture in their three-year partnership, after their successful Madagascar education games. It’s available on 10 platforms, and provides weekly content updates and a seamless experience between mobile and desktop apps. The games incorporate guidance from teacher panels, an in-house science curriculum designer, and the players themselves.