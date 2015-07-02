Your Creative Calendar: 74 Things To Do, See, And Hear This July

Chris Tucker Live, Netflix July 17th on Netflix. After nearly 20 years of making mostly Rush Hour movies, Chris Tucker returns from whence he came–comedy of the stand-up variety.

Titus Andronicus – The Most Lamentable Tragedy, out on July 31st. The literary punks from New Jersey return with their first album in three years.

Albert Hammond, Jr. – Momentary Masters, out on July 31st. The Strokes guitarist continues his ongoing pursuit of the title of most rockin’ solo Stroke.

The Bird And The Bee – Recreational Love, out on July 17th. The dream-pop duo return with their first new album since producer Greg Kurstin collaborated with singers like Lily Allen, Pink, and Kelly Clarkson.

Tame Impala – Currents, out on July 17th. Blissed-out hyper hippie rock unit Tame Impala don’t sound like anyone else around, but on this third LP they sound more like themselves than ever.

Ratatat – Magnifique, out on July 17th. The lyric-less art-damaged scuzz-dance duo return with the first set of songs not to feature a numerical title.

Chemical Brothers – Born In The Echoes, out on July 17th. It’s been five long years since the Chems’ last–Further, the album that wandered furthest away from their ’90s Big Beat formula. If the recently released collaboration with St. Vincent is any indication, the new album is a return to form.

Prefuse 73 – Every Color Of Darkness, out on July 14th. The hip-hop affiliated electro producer updates his discography with a new EP.

Veruca Salt – Ghost Notes, out on July 10th. The ’90s alt-rockers responsible for “Seether” return with their original lineup for the first time since 1997.

The-Dream – Crown Jewel, out on July 10th. More smooth, horny af R&B from the future-leaning producer/crooner.

Owl City – Mobile Orchestra, out on July 10th. Can Owl City outlive its MySpace success story origins and Postal Service soundalike accusations with this latest batch of songs.

Little Boots – Working Girl, out on July 10th. Victoria Christina Hesketh returns with more stylish hotel-ready EDM-lite.

Ghostface Killah – Twelve Reasons To Die II, out on July 10th. Shaolin’s finest MC, Ghostface, follows up 2013’s cinematic collaboration with composer Adrian Younge with this sequel.

Key & Peele, premieres July 8th on Comedy Central. It’s season 5 for the costume-heavy sketchfest , and the first since the duo’s creation, Luther the Anger Translator , figured into President Obama’s State of the Union address earlier this year.

Spoils Before Dying, premieres July 8th on IFC. Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig return to the small screen for the follow-up to last year’s heavy-handed miniseries satire, The Spoils of Babylon

Why? With Hannibal Buress, premieres July 8th on Comedy Central. The Cosby-slaying comedian debuts his new Comedy Central, offering his own specific take on the week’s events.

Dates, premieres July 9th on The CW. This stateside remake of a British sitcom is among the first to feature online dating as more than just an occasional plot point.

7 Days in Hell, premieres July 11th on HBO. Andy Samberg and Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington, star in this tennis mockumentary.

Masters of Sex, premieres July 12th on Showtime. It’s the third season for the sexy show about sex that’s so sexy it’s got ‘sex’ in the title.

The Strain, premieres July 12th on FX. Guillermo del Toro’s horror series returns for a second season, minus the disgusting billboards.

Jim Gaffigan Show, premieres July 15th on TV Land. The family-friendly comic and father of five debuts his new show, in which he plays.. wait for it… a family man who’s also a comic.

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, premieres July 16th on FX. Dennis Leary is a rock star. No, really. Premiering on FX, the same show that supported his firefighting drama Rescue Me for so many years, Sex&Drugs finds Leary’s washed-up rocker dealing with his daughter’s similar aspirations.

Married, premieres July 16th on FX. Judy Greer is not only featured in two of this summer’s biggest movies, Jurassic World and Ant-Man, she returns here with the second season of her scarily realistic sitcom about married life.

BoJack Horseman, premieres July 17th on Netflix. One of the best animated series in years started off as Hollywood satire and ended up as an ultra-frank depiction of depression. Who knows what kind of left-turns it’ll take in season two.

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, premieres July 17th on Netflix. The beloved camp spoof Wet Hot finally continues, after years of speculation, in the form of an eight-episode prequel on Netflix. The entire cast returns, and that includes Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Janeane Garofalo, and so many other very funny people.

Tut, premieres July 19th on Spike. King Tutankhamun gets the six-hour, three-episode Spike treatment and it may not be dignified but it might hold your attention.

Welcome to Sweden, premieres July 19th on NBC. Greg Poehler (brother of Amy) brings back his episodic saga of an expat on the Nordic track.

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, premieres July 22nd on Syfy. You know the drill by now. Sharks flying through the sky, and b-list actors psyched to be in on the joke. For better or worse, it’s exactly what it promises it is.

I Am Cait, premieres July 26th on E!. Caitlyn Jenner made her graceful debut on the cover of Vanity Fair last month, and now we finally see her in action. Hopefully, it will be more of an in-depth peak into a life in transition, rather than yet another Kardashians spinoff. (You’ll be able to tell by the goofiness of the background music.)

Rick and Morty, premieres July 26th on Adult Swim. Dan Harmon’s side project cartoon with Justin Roiland returns for a second season of late-night animated hijinks.