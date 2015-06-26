Meerkat Introduces Embed Option For Livestreaming

Meerkat has unveiled a new weapon in its ongoing war with Periscope: an embeddable player.

The livestreaming app will now let users embed livestreams directly onto their own platforms, rather than sending viewers back to Meerkat’s site.The move could potentially attract publishers who were previously reluctant to send their traffic elsewhere.

At least one publisher has already bought into it: Discovery Channel is partnering with Meerkat to officially launch the embeddable player on July 5 for its annual Shark Week special. The network is planning to produce content specifically for the livestreaming app, including a live shark feeding from Baltimore’s National Aquarium.

The embedded player is already available to the public on Meerkat’s website. No news yet on whether Periscope is planning to introduce an embed option of its own.