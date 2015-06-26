“I Dough, I Dough”: Ben & Jerry’s Renames Classic Flavor To Celebrate Same-Sex Marriage

Leave it to Ben & Jerry’s–one of the world’s most insouciant and often progressive brands–to take the Supreme Court’s momentous support of gay marriage and turn it into a (literally) sweet moment of celebration.

Today, the Vermont-based ice cream company announced that through the summer, Ben & Jerry’s chocolate chip cookie dough flavor will go by the delightfully tongue-in-cheek name, “I Dough, I Dough.”

The newly renamed ice cream will be available for purchase in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops and on the Human Rights Campaign’s website, where all sales of the tasty treat–which includes a commemorative pint sleeve and coupon for one free pint of Ben & Jerry’s–will benefit the equal-rights organization in its LGBTQ+ advocacy efforts.

This isn’t the first time the company has mixed business and advocacy: In 2005, Ben & Jerry’s placed a 1,140-pound Baked Alaska containing 3,600 scoops of its Fossil Fuel ice cream in front of the U.S. Capitol Building to protest oil drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. More recently, the company committed to going GMO-free.

In light of today’s historic decision, the company said in a blog post, “With this ruling, the SCOTUS recognizes the bond of love and commitment between two people, and protects the fundamental rights and freedoms that come with it.”

We’ll eat to that.

See Fast Company’s KC Ifeanyi’s celebrate the Supreme Court’s historic ruling: