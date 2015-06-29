Intimate And Amazing Photos From Yesterday’s Historic New York City Gay Pride March

Sure, all the staples were there: happy couples reveling in the streets, flamboyantly fierce pageantry, and, of course, an explosion of rainbow everything. However, there was something particularly extraordinary to celebrate Sunday: the Supreme Court’s historic ruling on Friday legalizing same-sex marriages in the U.S. (And setting off major celebrations across the country–celebrations that required a proper playlist.)

