Intimate And Amazing Photos From Yesterday’s Historic New York City Gay Pride March

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

This wasn’t your typical gay pride parade in New York City.

Sure, all the staples were there: happy couples reveling in the streets, flamboyantly fierce pageantry, and, of course, an explosion of rainbow everything. However, there was something particularly extraordinary to celebrate Sunday: the Supreme Court’s historic ruling on Friday legalizing same-sex marriages in the U.S. (And setting off major celebrations across the country–celebrations that required a proper playlist.)

Check out some incredible moments from the parade in the slideshow above.

