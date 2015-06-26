advertisement
The Supreme Court’s Ruling On Gay Marriage Is The Most Wonderful Thing Of The Week!

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The most wonderful thing of the week? The Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution guarantees a right to same-sex marriage. This historic decision will go down in history, so we thought some celebrating was in order. The decision was made by a 5-to-4 vote. Join us in releasing the confetti, and commemorating this historic day.

