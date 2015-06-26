Disney Bans Selfie Sticks

Walt Disney World is the latest organization to ban selfie sticks, citing safety concerns for both guests and workers at its theme parks, a spokeswoman said this morning.

Beginning Tuesday, “The Happiest Place on Earth” will check for selfie sticks during routine bag checks when visitors enter its grounds. The ban will extend to California’s Disney Resort, as well as the company’s parks in Paris and Hong Kong.

The decision has been a long time coming: Selfie sticks were previously outlawed on Disney’s rides, with cast members reprimanding those who broke the rules. But apparently more drastic action was needed–just this week, an offender caused a roller coaster at Disney California Adventure to shut down for an hour.

“We strive to provide a great experience for the entire family, and unfortunately, selfie sticks have become a growing safety concern for both our guests and cast,” said spokeswoman Kim Prunty.

Earlier this year, a handful of New York museums blacklisted selfie sticks from their grounds as well. But so far, Disney is the only major theme park to institute such a ban–Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando still allow the popular smartphone accessories, although Universal prohibits their use on certain rides.