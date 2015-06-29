Only Type Nerds Can Save Us From This Galactic Invasion Of The Fonts

Design can take it out of you sometimes. Everyone needs to take our their frustration, and now typographers finally have that outlet: an online version of the 1979 game Asteroids in which the titular menaces are replaced by letters.

Created by the Polish graphic design studio Hipopotam, Typoroids plays exactly like the original. You blast the letters with your gun, which then breaks them into smaller letters. And the more you blast, the more you’re surrounded by potential threats. It’s like a cloud of flies that will kill you if you touch them. On second thought, maybe pong would be a better stress reliever.

Click here to play Typoroids.

[via Quipsologies]