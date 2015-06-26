One Direction Gets Teary-Eyed Introducing Their New Fragrance “Between Us”

If the ad is to be believed then this could turn out to be the most expensive perfume ever. One Direction is launching their fourth (yes, fourth) fragrance by revealing just how much effort goes into it all.

The four remaining band members (since the dramatic exit of Zayn Malik in March) are seen going to extraordinary lengths to find items to create the perfume, “Between Us.” Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan each arrive in turn at a master perfumers having apparently been tasked with sourcing an elusive ingredient.





The fun spot, produced by Fulwell 73 and directed by Ben Turner, opens with Harry wearing climbing equipment, triumphantly presenting a freesia plucked from a mountaintop. The others arrive in increasingly bizarre garb, Liam dons scuba gear, and Louis got the astronaut gig. They bring amber from “the deepest ocean” and an apricot “from space,” respectively.





The 90-second film ends with cheeky chappie Niall, who turns up in everyday clothing, to the dismay of his bandmates, but it turns out his ingredient is deeply personal and very special indeed. We would not dare spoil it for you.