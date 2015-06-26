Facebook Gives You The Option To Celebrate Marriage Equality With A Rainbow Filter On Your Avatar

Getting nothing done at work today because you’re too busy cheering the Supreme Court ruling in favor of same-sex marriage? Here’s an idea: Raise a glass (and waste some more time) by casting a rainbow hue on your Facebook profile.

The social network has created a tool that lets you add a rainbow filter to your profile picture. (It appears to have originally been created to celebrate Pride.) Head over to facebook.com/celebratepride to check out your rainbow snapshot and wear your heart on your Facebook profile. And while you’re at it, let our marriage-equality playlist be your soundtrack for the day.

See Fast Company’s KC Ifeanyi’s celebrate the Supreme Court’s historic ruling: