Is Crowdfunding Leveling The Playing Field For Female Entrepreneurs?

Women own more than 9.1 million businesses in the U.S., up from 7.8 million in 2007. These female-led companies employed nearly 8 million people and generated $1.4 trillion in sales last year.

Even though one in five firms in the country with revenue over $1 million is woman-owned, the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship found that female entrepreneurs receive fewer loans or get less favorable terms than men. An MIT study found that when women pitched investors for funding, they were less likely to score than a man delivering the exact same pitch.

As science slices and dices unconscious–yet stubborn–biases in an effort to eliminate the gender gap that prevents women from getting more funding, there is another channel that is giving women an equal shot to secure capital: crowdfunding.

By posting pitches for their projects to online crowdfuding platforms, female founders were more likely to secure funding, researchers discovered.

By posting pitches for their projects to online platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo, female founders were more likely to secure funding, researchers from NYU and Wharton discovered. Women-only teams had a 40% better chance of meeting fundraising goals. In tech, the success rate for women-led Kickstarter projects was 65% as opposed to just 35% for men. On private equity platform for consumer businesses CircleUp, female founders are nine times more successful raising capital than with traditional banks, and five times more successful that with venture capital investors, according to data supplied by CircleUp.

Bonnie Marcus, author of The Politics Of Promotion, who has been both an entrepreneur and a corporate executive, maintains that online platforms level the playing field by providing a buffer to diffuse unconscious bias. “It is easier for venture capital firms to focus on the risk benefit calculation of the deal rather than the gender dynamics that might occur when a woman is pitching them face to face,” she tells Fast Company.



During a live pitch session there is much more emphasis on the delivery of the pitch, Marcus notes. In addition to confidence, Marcus says women need to understand their audience and how to best communicate this pitch to each firm, instead of using a generic approach. Crowdfunding eliminates the presentation. “It allows women to carefully craft their pitch in a dynamic and compelling manner. The online platform provides the opportunity to write strong profiles that represent the leadership qualities investors are seeking,” she observes.