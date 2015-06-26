No Grand Prix For Creative Data Lions At Cannes, But Non-Profit Work Stands Out

No Grand Prix was awarded in the inaugural Creative Data Lions. The jury said they were not able to pick out one entry that fully represented the category.

A total of six Gold Lions were awarded in the category, with five of those going to not-for-profit organizations, including the National September 11th Memorial & Museum, the Mexican Red Cross, Japan’s Sport Council and the Australian Bureau of Statistics. EA Sports was the only consumer brand amongst the Gold winners.

EA Sports & Google’s Gold was for its online meme maker for football fans, the GIFerator, by Grow Norfolk

Jury president David Sable, the global chief executive at Y&R, stressed that the decision not to award the top prize was “not a political statement.” He said the judges “didn’t feel adequate” to chose an overall winner due to the diverse nature and newness of the Creative Data category, which received 600 entries. Sable said the judges were looking for work where the “linkage to data was clear” and that transformed “personal data into living data”.

The National September 11th Memorial & Museum won Gold for the 9/11 Memorial Museum created by Local Projects. Sable praised the museum, describing it as “huge and important.” Japan Council Sport’s “Reviving Legends” won a Gold, Silver and Bronze Lion, while EA Sports’ Gold was for its online meme maker for football fans, the GIFerator, by Grow Norfolk. Mexican Red Cross won Gold for its online emergency service ‘SOS SMS’ app, created by Grey Mexico. The Australian Bureau of Statistics Gold winner was Run That Town, the interactive mobile game based on real census data, created by Leo Burnett Sydney. Change One Life also picked up Gold for its Twin Souls adoption project by Y&R Moscow.

Twin Souls adoption project by Y&R Moscow

Sable had a stark warning for the industry, saying that if you don’t understand data, you’re “out of the industry.” “Darwin is going to play major role here,” he said.

Sable added that, because non-profit organizations need data to survive and stay in business, the winners presented strong commercial cases. Like the majority of categories at Cannes, non-profit entries are not eligible for a Grand Prix in Creative Data.