Why Brands Should Mine Their Archives

In London’s Notting Hill, one man’s love of brands has grown into something of an obsession. Over 30 years, curator Robert Opie has collected the chocolate bars, cereal packets, and washing powders of yesteryear, using them to build a public collection: the Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising . The artifacts may not be valuable, but they form a crucial part of the nation’s culture–a shared heritage that goes beyond individual memory.

Yet the objects in Opie’s collection require some explanation in order to hold meaning. On their own, they fail to capture what makes a brand, because, if you really boil it down, brands only exist in our minds. They are, in David Ogilvy’s words, “the intangible sum of a product’s attributes”–a mix of objective fact, emotion, and association, constructed in the memory.

You can split brand memory two ways: we have individual associations, implicit to us alone, and then collective ones that form part of our shared culture. Collective brand memory allows us to have an experience as a group in ways we can’t as individuals, and that makes it more powerful. Indeed, collective associations can have such a big impact that they change us as a society. Think of the connective force of Facebook, Google, Uber.

The Power of Memory

But if brands are built of memories, why aren’t companies spending more time and money curating their history online?

In a digital age, the Internet is obvious place to do this, yet many companies are failing to manage their own digital heritage. The money spent establishing their brands over the years is being wasted, as the curation of their history is just being left to Facebook, Wikipedia, and Google’s search algorithm. It’s a massive oversight and lost opportunity.

Company and market disruption is now everywhere and causing concern in boardrooms as companies strive to evolve. As already established brands, long-standing companies have a big competitive advantage: their heritage and the brand memory they’ve cultivated over time.

The history we have with a brand shapes our views of it for the long-term. If a brand is associated with positive memories, it is more able to diversify into new sectors. A customer will trust it to offer the service they have come to expect, just in a new category.