Facebook Celebrates Pride And Marriage Equality With Rainbow Filters And An Inspiring Short Film

It's an historic day. Birds are singing, the sun is shining, and the map of states where marriage equality is the law of the land in the United States now includes the entire country, following the Supreme Court ruling that made same-sex marriage legal in every state. The fact that this happened at the start of San Francisco's Pride Celebration is just the icing on top of the big gay wedding cake.





Facebook’s Profile Photo Filter

Much of America is celebrating and the list of revellers includes your mom’s favorite zillion-dollar social network, Facebook. The social network has introduced a rainbow filter you can apply to your profile image, decking your avatar photo in a ROY G. BIV of support for equal rights. On top of that, the company is also celebrating that there are 6 million Facebook users who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or gender non-conforming, and nearly a million users in the U.S. who have joined one or more Facebook groups in support of the LGTBQ community.

Facebook also released a short film telling the story of Justin Kamimoto, a young man who started a Facebook group for LGBTQ kids in Fresno, California, one of the more conservative parts of the state. It’s a sweet story on a day that is made for sweet stories, rainbow filters, and celebrating the fact that we live in a better America than we did 24 hours ago. Watch the film below: