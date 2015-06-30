5 Ways To Develop A Culture Of Coaching

Coaching means many things to many people. Many times a certain technique that is referred to as coaching isn’t really coaching at all–it’s actually counseling or feedback.

You may have heard or had this happen to you. A manager will say, “Let me give you some coaching around ABC,” and they proceed to explain to an employee why they failed to accomplish a task. The manager then explains the way ABC needs to be done. More times than not, the recipient of this so-called coaching walks away disillusioned by what they think was a coaching experience, and perhaps deflated and unmotivated. As a result, coaching can get a bad rap and employees may begin to disengage.

So what does a real coaching conversation sound like? Perhaps it goes like this: “How do you think your presentation on ABC went?” The employee is given time to reflect, respond, and be an active participant in the conversation. The manager continues to ask thoughtful questions such as: “What would you have done differently?”; ”What actions will you take?”; or “How can I support you?”

Do you notice the difference? This is a coaching conversation. This empowers the employee to act while their manager supports them. The employee gains confidence knowing that they own the outcome while feeling acknowledged and supported.

Now more than ever, there is a great opportunity to bring coaching into organizations. According to Gallup’s 2013 study on the global workplace, only 13% of employees worldwide are engaged at work, are psychologically committed to their jobs, or are likely to be making positive contributions to their organizations.

If this is the case, then it’s time to introduce coaching into your talent management practices. Not only will it increase employee engagement, but it will help achieve other talent development goals such as developing competencies like problem solving, strategic thinking, and filling your pipeline with talent for upward or lateral assignments.

Take these five steps to integrate coaching into your talent management strategy: